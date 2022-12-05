Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to rebound again

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 4, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably crisp early December day across the Cape Fear Region with temperatures angling for the 60s in the afternoon. Skies should stay fair and dry through, and likely a bit beyond, the 5:01 p.m. sunset.

From a 0% for Monday, your First Alert Forecast features some modest rain chances of 30% Tuesday, 10% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, 30% Friday, 10% Saturday, and 10% Sunday. Temperatures will have some peaks and valleys but ought to operate at above average levels for most of the period.

See the details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

