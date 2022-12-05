Developers want land proposed in rail realignment project rezoned for residential use

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers want to bring new apartments and businesses to over seven acres on the east bank of the Cape Fear River.

But the land could also bring much-needed transportation changes to the city. Now, the Wilmington Planning Commission must decide whether the land should go toward industrial use or be rezoned for a more “aesthetically pleasing” development that could enhance the southern end of the city’s downtown area.

Cape Fear Development Partners is asking the Wilmington Planning Commission to rezone land along Surry Street just south of the Cape Fear River for a new 204-unit apartment complex. The company named the project Proximity at Dram Tree. It has two other apartment complexes—one in Carolina Beach and one in New Bern—under the ‘Proximity’ brand.

“The Proximity at Dram Tree represents an opportunity for high quality and aesthetically pleasing redevelopment of a blighted former industrial site that has sat vacant and been an eyesore for the past three decades,” the group wrote in the rezoning proposal.

However, the proposed land is already under consideration for the city’s rail realignment project. The project would avert trains coming from the port away from Front Street to eliminate traffic issues caused by the railway. That plan was revealed in November.

A representative for the Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement it could also impact future construction for a replacement for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The department began a traffic and revenue survey to explore options for replacing the 50-year-old bridge.

“While a project to replace the bridge isn’t funded, the department has already started work on its future. In the past couple of years, taxpayer dollars have helped to fund feasibility studies to explore the potential length of the project, its cost and what type of bridge would fit the needs of Wilmington and surrounding communities,” the statement said. “If funding is identified, the department will continue to plan for replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.”

The Wilmington Planning Commission will vote on whether to change the zoning for that land from industrial to urban-mixed use, as requested by Cape Fear Development Partners.

WECT contacted representatives with the planning commission and the rail realignment project, but all declined to comment ahead of the meeting.

