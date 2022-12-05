Ainsley’s Angels “Frosty 5K” to take place this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Ainsley’s Angels Frosty 5K is scheduled to take place this Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the announcement, the race will begin at 9 a.m. at The Pointe 14 in Wilmington. Those participating in the race will run around Halyburton Park and along a portion of the Cross-City trail before finishing back at the theater.

Those interested can sign up online and may choose to run as an “Angel Pusher” or solo. There is also a virtual option available.

“You can sign up to be an angel pusher if you want to lend your legs to somebody who cannot participate in an endurance event like this on their own,” said Susan Mikitka, Ainsley’s Angels ambassador. “Or you can run your own race. Run, walk, whatever, the course is very friendly to people of all abilities. If there are people who wish to participate as athlete riders, it’s free of charge for them, and we provide the equipment.”

To sign up an athlete rider, that can also be done on the event’s website.

Founded in honor of Ainsley Rossiter, the organization seeks to “ensure everyone can experience endurance events,” per their website. Additionally, “Ainsley’s Angels of America aims to build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life.”

For more information about Ainsley’s Angels, please visit their website. To learn more about and sign up for the race, please visit the event website, which can be found here.

