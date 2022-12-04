Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old, neglect of other child

A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police....
A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)(Jackson County, Missouri)
By Gabe Swartz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child and the neglect of another in their residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to a home for a report of a deceased 5-year-old. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

According to KCTV, the mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor determined the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration. The condition of the other child was not released.

Fish faces one charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, one charge of abuse or neglect of a child, and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child first-degree.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
LOCATED: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
Michael Larry Eason
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes involving teenage minor

Latest News

Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy