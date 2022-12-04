Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cloudy & much chillier

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 3, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After temperatures reached into the mild upper 70s yesterday -- just two degrees shy of tying the record of 79 (2021, 1998) -- stark changes are on the way. A cold front has officially exited the Cape Fear Region, leaving significantly cooler air in its wake. Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a chillier Sunday with temperatures worming their way through the 50s to, at most, 60s, and readings will likely quickly drop toward the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday night. And though clouds could linger in parts of this period, the rain risk will stay very slim.

Though, next week, expect a milder trend as temperatures crawl back into the 70s with periods of unsettled weather possible. Catch all the details by taking a peek into your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, hunt for inklings of more consistent holiday chill and a deeper look into December check out the ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

