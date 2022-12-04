Senior Connect
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla

2022 Carolina Beach Island of Lights flotilla
2022 Carolina Beach Island of Lights flotilla(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla.

The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was awarded a $400 prize. The first-place winners in the other categories (Boats 25 feet and over, boats 18 feet to 24.9 feet, boats up to 17.9 feet, and people’s choice) each took home a $300 cash prize.

The list of winners can be found below:

Best Overall (highest score of all boats entered)

$400 Prize - Fillet and Release / Jeremy Vines / Welcome to Whoville

Category 1 (Boats 25′ and Over)

First Place $300  -  Tail Chaser / Brandon Phillips / Nightmare Before Christmas

Category 2 (Boats 18′ to 24.9′)

First Place $300 - SS Minnow / The Island Men (Mark LeBlanc) / Winter Storm

Category 3 (Boats up to 17.9′)

First Place $300 - Houseboat / Mark House / Santa’s Hooked Up (#11)

