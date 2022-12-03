Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Spreading holiday cheer: Wilmington school bus driver decorates bus for students

Spreading holiday cheer: Wilmington school bus driver decorates bus for students
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Santa Claus and the holiday spirit are coming to Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.

Kevin Whaley’s bus is glowing with holiday cheer both on the inside and outside. Not only does the bus light up the neighborhood in the mornings, but it also brings along Christmas music.

“It’s all for the kids, at the end of the day that’s why I decorate; I don’t even decorate my own house,” Transportation coordinator for GLOW Academy, Kevin Whaley said.

Although he may not decorate his own house, Kevin Whaley makes up for it by converting bus 103 into his holiday house on wheels.

Whaley says he’s spent around one thousand dollars on decorations over his 16 years as a bus driver, but just like at your house the stockings have to be hung a certain way.

“The main thing is I have to look for is the decorations have to be stationed on the bus, it’s not like in your yard where it’s not going to be moving,” said Whaley.

Whaley’s Christmas cheer is not just for his passengers, the bus draws smiles wherever it goes.

“I actually see other kids in the county that go to other schools and they’ll stop and look at the bus go by the expressions are priceless,” said Whaley.

Priceless expressions and smiles are what the holidays are about, and Kevin Whaley shows gifts come in all shapes and sizes.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4

Latest News

Founder of the group, Charlie Smith is looking at an instrument that was donated.
“Play It Forward Wilmington” is asking for the community to help spread Christmas Cheer by donating instruments
Percy Glaspie
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
Michael Larry Eason
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes involving teenage minor
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all