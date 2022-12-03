Senior Connect
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man.

Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees.

Hammond is described as having balding gray hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5′8″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. Right now, authorities do not know what he was wearing.

Hammond is believed to be suffering from some sort of dementia and may be headed toward Charleston. He’s driving a dark green 2003 Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate HMF7278.

Anyone who sees Hammond or knows where he is should call Detective Jason Lowrance at 910-363-7897.

