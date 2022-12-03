“Play It Forward Wilmington” is asking for the community to help spread Christmas Cheer by donating instruments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the season of giving and one local nonprofit is doing just that by making sure children and teenagers who want an instrument receive one under the tree this year.

The non-profit, “Play It Forward Wilmington” is paying it forward by giving away instruments to children of families in need ahead of Christmas. Last year, the organization donated over 60 instruments and this year they are hoping to beat that number.

“Play it forward” is collecting actual instruments both new and used including:

Guitars

Drums

Keyboards

Combo guitar amps

Cymbals

Drum stands

Snare drums

Drum pedals

Thrones

There are several ways that you can donate to make sure a child receives an instrument this year. Donations are being collected at Guitar Pickers, Bass Pluckers and Otto’s Drum Shop until December 12th.

If you are interested in donating or have any questions, you can contact “Play It Forward Wilmington” at https://www.facebook.com/playitforwardwilmington or email them at playitforwardwilmington@gmail.com.

