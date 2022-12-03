MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood.

Jones is described as having a medium build and standing at about 5′7″ She’s bald and has brown eyes. Authorities also say she weighs about 180 lbs.

If you see Jones or know where she may be, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

