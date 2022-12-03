Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area

Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood.

Jones is described as having a medium build and standing at about 5′7″ She’s bald and has brown eyes. Authorities also say she weighs about 180 lbs.

If you see Jones or know where she may be, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in...
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect

Latest News

Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m.
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
Founder of the group, Charlie Smith is looking at an instrument that was donated.
“Play It Forward Wilmington” is asking for the community to help spread Christmas Cheer by donating instruments
Kevin Whaley is spreading Christmas cheer on his school bus.
Spreading holiday cheer: Wilmington school bus driver decorates bus for students
Percy Glaspie
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club