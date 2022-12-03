Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild & unsettled start to the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Dec. 2, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During the holidays, every weekend is huge! A approaching cold front will put its stamp on your First Alert Forecast for Saturday. Just ahead of this front, daytime temperatures should swell toward or into the 70s despite variably or mostly cloudy skies. These showers could deliver a few light to moderate and passing showers, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon hours.

Behind the cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a chillier Sunday with temperatures worming their way through the 50s to, at most, 60s, and readings will likely quickly drop toward the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday night. And though clouds could linger in parts of this period, the rain risk will stay very slim.

Peek into next week with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, hunt for inklings of more consistent holiday chill in a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

