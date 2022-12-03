Senior Connect
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

(Source: AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning.

Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

