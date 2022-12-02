Wilmington City Council to consider agreement amendment for Live Nation services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is looking over a resolution authorizing an amendment to the management agreement between Wilmington and Live Nation Worldwide for Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park at its meeting on Dec. 6.

The changes recommended at the upcoming meeting would require Live Nation to provide four complimentary box seats to the city for all events at LOBP, with the current value of the tickets at $15,324, and increase the number of events allocated to LOBP from 20 to 30 per year.

In 2021, however, the city was criticized for VIP seats at LOBP that went unused during the year, spending $14,000 of taxpayer money on box seats that failed to be resold.

According to city documents, increasing the number of events at LOBP would have a positive economic impact on the area, citing that when the city allowed for 30 Live Nation events during the 2022 season, the revenue collections amounted to $222,942 from 111,471 tickets sold. Comparatively, the City collected $185,588 from 92,794 tickets sold in the 2021 season when only up to 20 events were allowed.

The times of operations for the concerts would remain the same, including for sound checks, from Monday through Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sundays 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

