Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Austin Ryan Jackson
Austin Ryan Jackson(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of NC Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana were located and seized. Additionally, two firearms were recovered,” Bladen County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Jackson is charged with trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was held under a $1,100,000 bond.

