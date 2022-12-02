Pet of the Week: Great Dane mix from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed Great Dane mix is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

He is up to date with his vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and has not had any prior medical conditions, according to his handlers.

Approximately 5 years old, he is a very sweet and loving dog, according to those looking after him. Additionally, they stated that he is food motivated and loves to be pet, often leaning into those he wants pets from.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

Although he has not shown any aggression towards other dogs, those at the shelter have stated that a meet and greet will be required if you own another dog.

