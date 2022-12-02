Senior Connect
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes involving teenage minor

Michael Larry Eason
Michael Larry Eason(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Michael Larry Eason of Burgaw for felony charges involving sex crimes involving a teenage minor.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, investigators claim Eason was in a sexual relationship with a female minor from when she was fourteen years old until her sixteenth birthday.

Eason has been charged with two counts each of statutory rape, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He is being held under a $300,000 secured bond at the Pender County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Breanna Davis at 910-259-1212.

