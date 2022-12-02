Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56

Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black", at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 16, 2016, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL player and “Orange Is the New Black” actor Brad William Henke died at age 56.

His agent said he died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, but the cause of his death was not released.

Henke played football with the New York Giants, including a trip to the Super Bowl, before injuries led to the end of his football career in 1994.

He then went from the football field to TV and movie screens. He appeared in more than 40 movies.

His breakout role came in 2017 on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

He played Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary.

The role earned him a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Henke is survived by his mother, sister, wife, stepson, stepdaughter and a grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Unveiling held for renovations to former Coca-Cola building on Princess Street in Wilmington
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

Latest News

Firefighters walk past a diplomatic car by the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday,...
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect