New Hanover Co. Schools announces graduation dates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony dates Friday.
Eugene Ashley High School
Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the Ashley High School Stadium
The rain location is the Ashley High School Gymnasium.
John T. Hoggard High School
Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Hoggard High School Stadium
The rain location is Boles Gymnasium.
Emsley Laney High School
Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. at the Laney High School Stadium
The rain location is Laney Gymnasium.
New Hanover High School
Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. at Legion Stadium
The rain location is Brogden Hall.
South Eastern Area Technical School
Friday, May 19, 3 p.m. at the Wilson Center
Wilmington Early College High School
Friday, May 19, 8 p.m. at the Wilson Center.
Isaac Bear Early College High School
Friday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium.
Career Readiness Academy at Mosley
Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m. at Snipes Academy
High schools will provide their graduates with additional information on ticketing, parking, and the rain plan for their ceremonies.
