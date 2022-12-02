Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Schools announces graduation dates

New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony...
New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony dates Friday.(WBNG 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony dates Friday.

Eugene Ashley High School

Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the Ashley High School Stadium

The rain location is the Ashley High School Gymnasium.

John T. Hoggard High School

Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Hoggard High School Stadium

The rain location is Boles Gymnasium.

Emsley Laney High School

Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. at the Laney High School Stadium

The rain location is Laney Gymnasium.

New Hanover High School

Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. at Legion Stadium

The rain location is Brogden Hall.

South Eastern Area Technical School

Friday, May 19, 3 p.m. at the Wilson Center

Wilmington Early College High School

Friday, May 19, 8 p.m. at the Wilson Center.

Isaac Bear Early College High School

Friday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium.

Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m. at Snipes Academy

High schools will provide their graduates with additional information on ticketing, parking, and the rain plan for their ceremonies.

