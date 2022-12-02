Senior Connect
Multiple opportunities to give blood this December

Multiple organizations have announced opportunities for the community to donate blood during the month of December.
Multiple organizations have announced opportunities for the community to donate blood during the month of December.(KTTC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple organizations have announced opportunities for the community to donate blood during the month of December.

A blood drive in memory of former Lumberton Rescue EMS member and Bladen County employee Erica Ransom Parks will be held on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to the announcement, the drive will be held at 2391 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

Those interested in donating should register here or scan the QR code in the flyer below. All donors will receive a “Holiday Hero” beanie and a $20 e-Gift card.

A blood drive in memory of former Lumberton Rescue EMS member and Bladen County employee Erica...
A blood drive in memory of former Lumberton Rescue EMS member and Bladen County employee Erica Ransom Parks will be held on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Masonic Lodge #319, along with Wilmington Kiwanis, ARC Cape Fear Board of Directors and the Rotary Clubs of Wilmington will host two blood drives in the memory of Judge Gilbert Burnett.

Per the announcement, the first drive will take place on Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2910 S. College Road. The second blood drive will occur on Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall, scheduled to take place next to Top Toad.

Judge Gilbert Burnett was Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District of Wilmington for twenty-three years. Additionally, the longtime Rotarian was an advocate and supporter of many civic projects, including the return of the U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship to Wilmington in 1961.

Those interested in donating may make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors are asked to bring their photo ID and be well hydrated.

Two blood drives to be held in memory of Judge Gilbert Burnett
Two blood drives to be held in memory of Judge Gilbert Burnett(Red Cross)

