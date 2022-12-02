Marines become U.S. citizens aboard USS North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s official -- 18 Camp Lejeune Marines are now U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held on the USS North Carolina in Wilmington this morning.

The ceremony, conducted by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Richard Myers II, is the largest ever for a Marine Corps infantry battalion.

The Marines are members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, and come from 14 different countries spread across five continents.

Now that the Marines are citizens, the Marine Corps says they can explore more options with the Corps, including different military occupational specialties, or commissioning opportunities down the road.

