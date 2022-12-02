Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Marines become U.S. citizens aboard USS North Carolina

The 18 Marines were made U.S. citizens on the USS North Carolina Friday morning.
The 18 Marines were made U.S. citizens on the USS North Carolina Friday morning.(Camp Lejeune)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s official -- 18 Camp Lejeune Marines are now U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held on the USS North Carolina in Wilmington this morning.

The ceremony, conducted by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Richard Myers II, is the largest ever for a Marine Corps infantry battalion.

The Marines are members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, and come from 14 different countries spread across five continents.

Now that the Marines are citizens, the Marine Corps says they can explore more options with the Corps, including different military occupational specialties, or commissioning opportunities down the road.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Unveiling held for renovations to former Coca-Cola building on Princess Street in Wilmington
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

Latest News

Heather Grant's family is mourning her loss after she was killed in what's believed to be an...
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
Bevin Prince's roles have ranged from 'Bevin Mirskey' on the TV show 'One Tree Hill', to...
Bevin Prince: Determined to show up, with strength, in her new role (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
The Wilmington City Council discussed several items at their 6 p.m. meeting on September 6.
Wilmington City Council to consider agreement amendment for Live Nation services
Africa Zachariah Shipman
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.
Local first responders partner with Marine Corps for aviation mishap drill
Local first responders partner with Marine Corps for aviation mishap drill