Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.

Africa Zachariah Shipman
Africa Zachariah Shipman(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of murder Friday in Bladen County.

Africa Zachariah Shipman was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Donwia Wayne Griffith.

Shipman was given a life sentence plus an additional 11.5 to 15.75 years in prison.

“The four-weeklong jury trial detailed the evidence that Africa Shipman and three other individuals planned a robbery of Donwia Wayne Griffith at his home in the Buckhead community on October 16th, 2016,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Africa Shipman, the jury determined, entered the home of the victim, attempting to rob him at gunpoint in front of his family which included three small children and two women. The family of the victim had just returned home from a wake for his grandmother. The victim was pistol-whipped and fatally shot three times, including a paralyzing shot to the back.”

Officials say Simpson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas after he fled Bladen County after the shooting.

