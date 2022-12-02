Senior Connect
Local first responders partner with Marine Corps for aviation mishap drill
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLADEN LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - First responders with several Southeastern North Carolinian agencies partnered with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River Management to conduct an aviation mishap drill at the Bladen Lakes Tactical Landing Zone on Dec. 1.

The exercise provided training in the event of an aviation mishap in the area. Personnel from MCAS New River Emergency Management provided instruction in MAG-26 safety leadership, MCAS New River Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting regarding what to do in the event of a downed MV-22B Osprey.

“It’s important for the local community, those who will actually be there if a mishap happens, to be familiar with the aircraft, understand extraction protocols while also considering hazards when dealing with a downed aircraft,” MCAS New River Emergency Manager Kert Lang said.

According to a press release from MCAS New River, “It is important that the partnership and communication between the Marine Corps crash crew and local responders are established now to ensure a quick response and immediate treatment in case of an actual incident. The Bladen Lakes Tactical Landing Zone was selected for this exercise as it is frequently used by squadrons from MCAS New River for training.”

“We appreciate [the local community responders’] time and the value that [they] provide us. It gives us a peace of mind that [they] will help us if we get in a jam,” Major Zachary Lamar, Director of Safety and Standardization, said.

Provost Marshal Office and Communication Strategy and Operations Marines also instructed first responders on informing the public.

The following agencies partook in the exercise:

  • NC Emergency Management Area 5 NC State Parks
  • NC Forest Services
  • NC Wildlife Resources Commission
  • Bladen County Emergency Management
  • Elizabethtown Fire Department
  • White Lake Fire Department
  • New Hanover County/Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue

“We thank you for this training. We’re going to update our internal protocol for an incident like this,” Carrie McCullen, an education forest supervisor with the North Carolina Forest Service, said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

