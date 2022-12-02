Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a milder weather pattern, showers set to returns soon

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! After a frosty start this morning, milder weather will indeed return soon. Highs will soar into the 60s under mostly sunny skies and a northeasterly wind.

Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend features the first of a series of fronts that will settle in near the area. Occasional disturbances along these fronts will generate some much needed rain chances, but washouts on any one day seem highly unlikely. Highs in the 70s are in the mix Saturday, but temperatures will dip back into the lower 60s Sunday and Monday before soaring once again to the 70s again around midweek.

Catch up on the December ups an downs in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, hunt for inklings of more consistent holiday chill in a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

