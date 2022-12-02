Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica.

A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare.

Suzie Gooding said the views off the coast of Ushuaia, Argentina, were incredible as they traveled toward Antarctica – but the perfect getaway quickly turned into an unexpectedly frightening ordeal.

Gooding, who is still on board the cruise ship, spoke with WRAL News by phone, describing the immense impact of the wave, saying, “We wondered if we hit an iceberg. And there are no icebergs out here, but that’s how it felt.”

A representative from Viking, the cruise company, confirmed that “a rogue wave incident” occurred.

The National Ocean Service describes these waves as “large, unexpected and dangerous.”

Think of these forces of nature as “walls of water.” One of the most extreme rogue waves ever recorded reached heights of 58 feet -- as high as a 4-story building.

“Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking,” said Gooding. “We didn’t know if we should get our gear ready for abandoning ship.”

