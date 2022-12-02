Senior Connect
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

(NO AUDIO) A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. (MacNamara family via WFSB)
By Kristina Russo, Dylan Fearon, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera Friday morning.

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” said Rylee MacNamara of Ashford.

Rylee said she and her mother suffered some bite marks before her mother was able to yank the animal off her. The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

State police said they responded to the incident to assist the animal control officer.

Animal control spent Friday morning in the woods trying to track down the animal, but it was nowhere to be found.

