Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson to host Toys for Tots Holiday Ride this weekend

The 30th Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Ride is scheduled to take place this weekend at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 30th Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Ride is scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event will start at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson at 6620 Market St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, the ride will begin at 12 p.m.

Those who would like to participate are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to a child. The police-escorted ride will go around Wilmington and a lunch will take place afterward.

The event is open to all, per the announcement. However, organizers say that for safety purposes, slingshots and cars will not be able to participate in the escorted ride.

The 30th Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Ride is scheduled to take place this weekend at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson.(Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

