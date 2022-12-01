Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old

Jessiah Jackson
Jessiah Jackson(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1.

According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.

WPD asks for anyone who sees him to call 911 and for anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Latest News

Law enforcement investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
East Bladen High School
Sheriff’s office: East Bladen High School cleared and safe after active shooter call
The North Carolina Legislative Building
New domestic violence-related rules take effect in North Carolina
Attorney General Josh Stein announced the award of a $123,281.81 grant to the Cape Fear River...
Cape Fear River Watch receives $123,282 state environmental grant