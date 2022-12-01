Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1.

According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.

WPD asks for anyone who sees him to call 911 and for anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

