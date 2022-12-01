‘We get calls everyday’: As human trafficking cases remain high; A Safe Place announces move to expand residential program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One local non-profit, A Safe Place, is looking to expand its program to help survivors free themselves of the trauma that being trafficked can bring.

“We get calls every single day, they come from all across the country,” said Director Kathleen Peters of Charitable Giving at A Safe Place.

As the phones ring to assist survivors, a new project is in the works for A Safe Place.

With cases of human trafficking continuing to rise building a long-term residential program for victims became necessary.

When leaders at A Safe Place found an ideal new location they went to work and put a bid on a house.

“We always need somewhere to place people and one of those great needs is beds to put people in, that’s why we are expanding so we can eventually have a greater need of beds and also a longer-term program,” Peters said.

The program will last from 18 months to two years and will help survivors go through the healing process.

While they wait for the new residential location to be up and running, the non-profit will not shelter new clients for the time being but they will still help survivors by finding safe places where their recovery can continue.

“We’re skipping our shelter program because we don’t have anywhere to put them and putting them straight into supportive housing and helping them financially,” Peters said.

Peters hopes the new shelter program will open soon after the new year to give these fragile victims a new start.

“We want to create a home and almost a paradise for them and those people who have experienced significant trauma,” Peters said.

Although A Safe Place will not be sheltering new clients, they do have a 24/7 hotline that you can call if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking or you just have general questions.

The number is 1-855-723-7529 extension 1.

