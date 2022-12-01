Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation

Some layaway plans require a minimum purchase to use and account set-up fees may be non-refundable
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - For shoppers looking to switch up their holiday spending strategy, some experts said layaway plans could be the best option, with some major retailers like Walmart, Sears, TJMaxx and Marshalls now offering the program.

To use layaway, you find an item you want online or in a store and make a down payment to put it on hold. You usually have a specific window of time to pay the full amount. This is not a credit transaction and there is no interest charged, but there may be fees.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, warned shoppers should read the fine print of the contract, because cancelation fees or account set-up fees are often added.

In fact, many stores charge a $5 to $10 dollar service fee to set up a layaway account, which is usually non-refundable if you can’t make a payment or have to cancel the contract.

Some stores have a minimum spending requirement, while other stores require a down payment.For more information on layaway and other store financed purchase plans, check out this article from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden says climate law has ‘glitches’ after Macron criticism
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
Law enforcement investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston