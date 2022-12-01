Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: East Bladen High School cleared and safe after active shooter call

East Bladen High School
East Bladen High School(WECT)
By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday afternoon about an active shooter at East Bladen High School. At about 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that the school was searched by law enforcement and is safe.

Deputies searched the school and determined that it was safe, but Bladen County Schools will still be operating the entire district on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call there was an active shooter at East Bladen High School. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call. The campus has been thoroughly checked by law enforcement,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Sheriff Jim McVicker noted that there have been multiple hoax active shooter calls across the Eastern United States recently.

Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax

