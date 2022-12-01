Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5.

Per the announcement, the trolley will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday while on this schedule. The route will not be affected, and operations will remain fare-free.

The trolley is scheduled to return to its normal hours in March.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.