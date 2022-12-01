Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations

Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off...
Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5.

Per the announcement, the trolley will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday while on this schedule. The route will not be affected, and operations will remain fare-free.

The trolley is scheduled to return to its normal hours in March.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Latest News

Sections of two laws regarding domestic violence take effect today, Dec. 1, in North Carolina.
Two domestic violence-related laws take effect in North Carolina
The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the...
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach
The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the...
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach
The bill does not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage,...
LGBTQ activists react as Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, United Methodist churches disaffiliate