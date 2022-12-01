New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities.

In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting ones, are effective immediately:

“Carts must be equipped with headlights, a review mirror, side mirrors on each side of the cart, reflex reflectors, windshield wipers, taillights and turn signal lamps;

Seat belts are required for every person seated on the golf cart. Seat belts must be worn by all passengers exceeding 8 years of age and exceeding 80lbs of weight. A child passenger less than 8 years of age and less than 80lbs in weight shall be properly secured in a weight appropriate passenger restraint system;

Weight appropriate passenger restraint systems may only be used in the front seat or another forward facing seat within a cart.”

Golf cart rules and regulations for Carolina Beach (Carolina Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.