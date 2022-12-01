Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach

The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the...
The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from town authorities.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities.

In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting ones, are effective immediately:

  • “Carts must be equipped with headlights, a review mirror, side mirrors on each side of the cart, reflex reflectors, windshield wipers, taillights and turn signal lamps;
  • Seat belts are required for every person seated on the golf cart. Seat belts must be worn by all passengers exceeding 8 years of age and exceeding 80lbs of weight. A child passenger less than 8 years of age and less than 80lbs in weight shall be properly secured in a weight appropriate passenger restraint system;
  • Weight appropriate passenger restraint systems may only be used in the front seat or another forward facing seat within a cart.”
Golf cart rules and regulations for Carolina Beach
Golf cart rules and regulations for Carolina Beach(Carolina Beach Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
Rominique Alex Drayton
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

Latest News

The bill does not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage,...
LGBTQ activists react as Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act, United Methodist churches disaffiliate
Unveiling held for renovations to former Coca-Cola building on Princess Street in Wilmington
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington
The Latimer House, one of the spots on the candlelight tour
Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington
The race will take runners through the historic downtown, along boardwalks and across three...
Wilmington Historic Half Marathon and 5K to take place this weekend