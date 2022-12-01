New domestic violence-related rules take effect in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sections of two laws regarding domestic violence take effect today, Dec. 1, in North Carolina. One requires DNA samples to be collected for more criminal offenses, and the other gives judges the ability to extend a domestic violence protective order in certain circumstances.

Session Law 2022-50 was signed on July 7 by Governor Roy Cooper. DNA samples are required to be collected from people convicted of or found not guilty by insanity of certain crimes. Section 1 of the act, which has now gone into effect, adds the following offenses to that list:

Assault on a female by a male person at least 18 years of age;

Assault on a child under the age of 12 years;

All offense described in G.S. 50B-4.1. ; this includes violations of protective orders.

Also on July 7, Cooper signed Jordan’s Law, which allows for judges to temporarily renew a domestic violence protective order in certain situations. If a hearing for renewing a domestic violence protective order is scheduled for a date after the current order is set to expire, then a judge can temporarily renew the existing order given they receive an ex parte application from the plaintiff.

This could extend the order either to the date of the renewal hearing or 30 days from the date of expiration, whichever happens first.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.