New book collects articles on the revitalization of downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local author Gene Merritt has written several articles about the change in downtown Wilmington over the past four decades. Now, those are collected along with new material in his book “Dare to Dream: The Revitalization of Downtown Wilmington.”

“I think when we started in 1977, Wilmington was not that large. Now look at the population of Wilmington; it’s really grown,” said Merritt.

The original article series was published between Dec. of 2018 and Feb. of 2020, and Dare to Dream both reflects on the articles and adds material to expand on them.

“The purpose of the book was to try to memorialize, if you will, the process and — what we went through to get from where we were to where we are today, and hopefully give credit as much as possible for those people that were responsible for the leadership in that process,” said Merritt.

The book is purchasable on Gene Merritt’s website or on Kindle.

“We sometimes forget the past, or how we got where we are, and I think this is a reminder of how we did all that.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.