National Epilepsy Month: Neurologist talks about risks and treatment

November is epilepsy awareness month.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is National Epilepsy Awareness month. It’s a health issue that impacts the brain and leads to seizures.

Dr. William Boles at Novant Health says 30% of seizures in younger people are due to genetics. Seizures for people over the age of 65 can most times be a result of a stroke.

Dr. Boles says similar to many medical conditions, part of being proactive in preventing a seizure is living a healthy lifestyle.

“Just because someone has a genetic disposition, maybe they have a gene mutation, there’s still environmental causes that can increase the risk and that goes back to that kind of healthy living, you know, avoiding chemical exposures, you know, toxic type chemicals as much as possible,” Dr. Boles said.

Dr. Boles says seizures usually last a minute to two and will end on their own, but if it lasts longer you should call 911. First responders have medicine that would help stop a seizure if it does not end on its own.

Just like medical treatments for many other conditions and diseases, treatments have advances greatly over the past few years. Dr. Boles said there are a number of options available between medication and surgical operations to help treat those with epilepsy.

