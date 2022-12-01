Law enforcement investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide

SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“On November 30, 2022, Deputies responded to 302 Horn Rd for a check welfare call for the resident who failed to show up for work. Once inside the home the Deputies located two people deceased. Ashford Jones and his girlfriend, Heather Grant, were found deceased in the bedroom,” said the NHCSO in a release.

According to authorities, they are investigating the case as a murder/suicide. Both had fatal gunshot wounds.

“This is an ongoing investigation, if anyone has any information on the investigation please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162, https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/ or on the NHSO APP.” wrote the NHCSO.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.