First Alert Forecast: a wintry chill to open December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - December 1 is the start of meteorological winter i.e. the first of the three months with the lowest average temperatures of the year. Of course, at 34 degrees north latitude and just a small hop from the Gulf Stream, the Cape Fear Region does often experience warm stretches of weather in winter. However, here in 2022, at least the first few hours of meteorological winter will have a very chilly tone! Expect crisp, dry skies and brisk, northerly breezes Thursday with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 50s - which is even about ten degrees below the average for December 1. And for Thursday night: frost will be possible provided skies stay clear enough with low temperatures ranging from the lower 30s well inland to upper 30s for many barrier island communities.

Catch a warm-up in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, hunt for inklings of more consistent holiday chill in a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.