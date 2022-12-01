Emergency boil water advisory issued for North Channel Haven Drive, surrounding area
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that an emergency boil water advisory has been issued for North Channel Haven Drive and the surrounding area.
Per the announcement, the following areas have been affected:
- All of North Channel Haven Drive
- All of Serenity Point
- 114 and 188 Aqua Drive
- 4606 New Jack Road
Authorities stated that a water main leak is the cause. Crews are working to restore water service as of this time.
Customers in the affected area are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. According to the announcement, consumption includes:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Making ice
- Food preparation
- Fruit and vegetable washing
- Pet consumption
- Baby formula preparation
According to authorities, water does not need to be boiled prior to using it for showering or bathing.
