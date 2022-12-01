Deputies: Man throws PVC container full of drugs during chase in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man threw a PVC container full of drugs from a vehicle during a recent chase in North Carolina.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were at the home of Tommie McLaurin to serve a warrant for violating federal probation. As authorities arrived at the home, they said McLaurin pulled into the driveway before quickly backing out and fleeing into a vehicle

McLaurin then allegedly led deputies on a nearly six-mile chase going over 100 miles per hour before coming to a stop at a home in the Hamlet area where he was taken into custody.

During the chase, deputies discovered he threw a PVC container containing 117 grams of methamphetamine, 96 grams of fentanyl and 32 dosage units of suboxone.

He was placed in the Scotland County Jail under a $1 million bond for several drug-related charges as well as maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle.

McLaurin will be held without bond for his probation violation.

