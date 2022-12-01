Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue have issued a controlled burn permit for Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 at a lot of land in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court.

The burn permit was issued for clearing vegetative debris on approximately a half-acre of land.

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.

