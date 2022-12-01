Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. (Not pictured)
NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. (Not pictured)(KLTV Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue have issued a controlled burn permit for Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 at a lot of land in the Castle Hayne area near Parsons Mill Drive and Perennial Gardens Court.

The burn permit was issued for clearing vegetative debris on approximately a half-acre of land.

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities...
Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Latest News

Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
East Bladen High School
Sheriff’s office: East Bladen High School cleared and safe after active shooter call
Jessiah Jackson
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old
The North Carolina Legislative Building
New domestic violence-related rules take effect in North Carolina