Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting.

Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot.

The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier, Edgar Stevens said they’re making progress on getting the pier backed together.

“We’re glad having people come out even though we are storm damaged,” said Stephens. “We still have people fishing with us every single day and it’s just been a pleasure to have those people come out and be with us.”

Stephens said the materials are ordered and they’re expecting construction to begin within the first two weeks of January.

If everything goes as planned, the pier should be fully functional by mid-April or early May.

It’s something to look forward to as Stephens said the Cherry Grove community makes this lengthy process worthwhile.

“We get phone calls every single day 10 to 15 a day. ‘How are things going, when’s your thing going to be put back together?’ Those are the type of things we enjoy,” said Stephens. “We enjoy talking to everyone that comes around and makes that phone call to us.”

Stephens said right now it’s now just a waiting game, but he couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store.

“We’re very excited about it. We’re looking forward to getting everything going,” said Stephens. “There’s a lot of things happening here in North Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove area, and we’re looking forward to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.