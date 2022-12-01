Cape Fear River Watch receives $123,282 state environmental grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced the award of a $123,281.81 grant to the Cape Fear River Watch for environment-oriented efforts on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“The Cape Fear River Watch is engaging the next generation of scientists in efforts to protect clean drinking water, particularly for underserved communities,” said Stein. “I’m pleased that this grant will get more young people excited about science and help clean up water sources and their surrounding lands.”

The grant will go to the Cape Fear River Watch for trash pick-up, environmental education, a citizens scientist program and tree planting in the Burnt Mill Creek watershed area.

“Burnt Mill Creek has historically provided many of Wilmington’s residents with a space to recreate and enjoy nature and is currently one of the only green spaces still available for downtown residents; these funds are a vital step in ensuring that this 303(d) listed waterway regains its health so that all can benefit from its beauty and wildlife for years to come,” said Audrey Dunn, CFRW outreach and engagement manager.

CFRW is one of 23 recipients to which $2.5 million in grant funding was distributed.

