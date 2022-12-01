Senior Connect
Cape Fear Gardening: Community invited to indoor plant sale at the NHC Arboretum

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum has announced an indoor plant sale and fundraiser for Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

You can see some of the plants for sale and pre-purchase plants on the Friends of the Arboretum website on Thursday or Friday. Options include pothos, English ivy, Chinese Evergreen, snake plant, lemon-lime dracaena, bird of paradise and others.

Any pre-purchased plants need to be picked up on the day and time of the sale or delivered for $35 if they are too big to fit in your vehicle. On the day of the sale, cash, check and Mastercard/Visa are accepted.

Funds raised during the sale will go towards the maintenance and enhancement of the NHC Arboretum gardens and towards N.C. Cooperative Extension programming through the arboretum.

