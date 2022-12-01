Senior Connect
Active shooter call prompts law enforcement presence at New Hanover High School, authorities find no indication of shooting

An active shooter call made to 911 prompted law enforcement to respond to New Hanover High...
An active shooter call made to 911 prompted law enforcement to respond to New Hanover High School this morning.(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an active shooter call made to 911 prompted law enforcement to respond to New Hanover High School this morning.

A representative with the NHCSO stated that no shots have been fired. They further stated that they believe the call was a “swatting” attempt. As of this time, they are following protocol to ensure the area is safe.

According to New Hanover County Schools, NHHS is currently under lockdown and is communicating with families about the situation.

“There is no immediate danger at New Hanover High School, but a lockdown remains in place while law enforcement teams investigate and ensure everyone’s safety,” stated a tweet from New Hanover County.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as information is made available.

