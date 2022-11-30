Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman decapitated by partner in Philadelphia home, police say

Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s...
Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a Northeast Philadelphia home in a homicide police say was committed by her partner.

Ahmad Shareef is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection to his partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call for a domestic situation. Sources say the crime scene looked like something out of a horror movie.

A witness inside the house helped police identify a person of interest in relation to the crime.

Investigators say Shareef ran from the home covered in blood and was found inside bushes several blocks away.

Neighbors were disturbed learning the alleged details about the incident. They say multiple adults and children live in the home, and police have been called about it many times.

Police say this is still very early on in the investigation. It’s unclear what led to the killing.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of...
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
Aaron Herring
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
Residents attend a meeting in Columbus Co. to learn about private well sampling
‘Get your private wells tested’: State DEQ hosts community meeting on PFAS contamination in private wells
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
Albert Nieves-Ortiz
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man