Wilmington Housing Authority returns nearly half of residents home after years of mold issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of Wilmington families have lived out of hotels for months after mold made their homes uninhabitable. Now, officials say those families could soon go home.

Officials with the Wilmington Housing Authority said right now, they’re projecting all 150 families who were displaced because of mold issues will be back in their apartments by spring 2023. Those residents were living in units at public housing facilities like Houston Moore and Creekwood South.

For many of those families, mold first became an issue in the months after Hurricane Florence in the fall of 2018. The issue didn’t start making headlines, though, until just over a year ago, when families began leaving their homes to live in hotels while the mold was cleaned up. In August, 150 families were reportedly displaced due to mold.

With the help of the city, county and some grant funding, the Wilmington Housing Authority has been remediating the mold over the summer. On average, 17 families have returned home each month, which is just below the housing authority’s goal of 20 families.

But that still leaves 83 families displaced this holiday season.

Director Tyrone Garrett, who started with the housing authority in May, said his staff is committed to getting as many families back into their homes as possible by the end of the year.

“We’ve been able to put … so many units, 67 units back online in the course of four months when, you know, right before the month of August, there were no units online,” Garrett said. “We’ve committed to what we said we were going to do. We created a plan and now we’re working the plan, and that all is geared toward bringing residents back as soon as possible.”

Last year, the housing authority planned several donation drives and fundraisers for displaced families. Garrett said because there has been such a heavy focus on remediation efforts, those slipped through the cracks this holiday season.

He said the Wilmington Housing Authority welcomes anyone in the community who wants to donate to help displaced families.

Garrett said his goal is to have more than 60 additional units cleaned and ready for families by the end of the year. He described his team as serious and committed.

“You have an agency that is committed to the residents and the mission of who we’re trying to serve,” Garrett said. “I know everyone may not agree with the process all the time, or our manner in which we try to drive this train, but … we’re the true advocates on behalf of our residents and we’re working as fast as we possibly can to get them back.”

