Wilmington Historic Half Marathon and 5K to take place this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Wilmington Historic Half Marathon and 5K is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Per the announcement, the race will take runners through the historic downtown, along boardwalks and across three bridges.

The race will include portions of:

Water St.

Market St.

Front St.

Riverfront Park

Those interested in participating can sign up on the event’s website. The 5K is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and the half marathon is set to start at 7:45 a.m. For more information about the event, including the exact route each race will take, please refer to the race website.

