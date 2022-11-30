Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy Thorpe and Andy Hewitt closed on 8 acres (more than three blocks) in the Soda Pop District. Thorpe and Hewitt formed Parastream Real Estate Development and purchased the property in the fall of 2021,” said Parastream in a release.

According to Parastream, the building sits on a block of over 1.5 acres bordered by Chestnut, Princess, 9th and 10th streets. The completed building will contain both retail and warehouse spaces with storefronts facing Princess Street.

“When we closed on the properties, there was a void in warehouse space across the city, especially in the downtown area. We are glad to have tenants such as Beach and Barn and Craftspace, who fit in great with the downtown community and prefer this location over a large industrial park,” Sandy Thorpe said.

Parastream says the building is over 70 percent leased as of Nov. 28, but there are still retail storefronts and warehouse spaces available. The company is also working across the street at 1002 Princess Street. Raleigh-based Bowstring Brewyard is set to make its home in this property is set to become the home of a new locational for Bowstring Brewyard.

Unveiling held for renovations to former Coca-Cola building on Princess Street in Wilmington (WECT)

