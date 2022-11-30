Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year

Maye becomes the first North Carolina player to win the award since NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1980.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year.

Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards and six rushing TDs.

Named the starter before the season to replace Sam Howell, who was drafted into the NFL, Maye became the only conference player in the past 25 years to register at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in four straight games. He was voted ACC QB of the Week six times and was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week.

In addition to being named the player of the year, Maye was also voted the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. They will face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 3.

Maye becomes the first North Carolina player to win the award since NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1980.

Maye’s older brother, Luke, helped lead the UNC men’s basketball team to the National Title in 2017. His father, Mark, was the school’s starting QB from 1986-87.

Also Read: Threadgill’s OT buzzer beating bomb lifts Charlotte past Davidson 68-66

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Flight 410 at ILM
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles is a popular holiday event every year....
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
Rominique Alex Drayton
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

Latest News

The autopsy report released Wednesday revealed the death of the pilot that either jumped or...
Pilot death from RDU July emergency landing ruled an accident
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that an emergency boil water advisory has been...
Emergency boil water advisory issued for North Channel Haven Drive, surrounding area
Hurricane Ridge fire
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 700 acres as crews continue to work
Dr. Boles says similar to many medical conditions, part of being proactive in preventing a...
National Epilepsy Month: Neurologist talks about risks and treatment
Lee McCaskill, 89, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
‘You won’t live’: 89-year-old arrested after putting gun to wife’s head, deputies say