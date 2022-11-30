Silver Alert issued for Cumberland County man

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Cumberland County for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston.

According to authorities, Livingston is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen on Nov. 29 at 5004 Monticello Ave. in Hope Mills.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and black sliders. At the time, he was driving a red Dodge Challenger with chrome rims and a N.C. license plate that read KBW-1407.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective C. Anavisca-Orrego at (910) 677-5539.

Those who would like to remain anonymous may make a call to (910) 483-8477 or visit fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

